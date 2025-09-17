The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 645

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 to GBX 645 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 595 to GBX 637 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Property Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 641.

The Property Franchise Group Stock Performance

Shares of TPFG opened at GBX 585 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 554.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 498.77. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 380 and a 1 year high of GBX 588. The stock has a market capitalization of £372.95 million, a PE ratio of 3,323.86 and a beta of 0.42.

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The Property Franchise Group had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Property Franchise Group will post 34.5809601 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Property Franchise Group

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

