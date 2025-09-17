The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,420,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,491 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,935,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,445,000 after acquiring an additional 89,592 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,703,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

