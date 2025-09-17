Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. Zacks Research raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Jones Trading raised shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Theravance Biopharma

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 1,201.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. R Squared Ltd increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 636.6% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $698.49 million, a PE ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.05. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.88 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.