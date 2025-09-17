Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $212.49 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.78, for a total transaction of $10,198,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,524.26. This represents a 69.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $9,597,780.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,154,751.25. This trade represents a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,645 shares of company stock valued at $27,267,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

