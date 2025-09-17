Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 3,060 Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold $UGL

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth $212,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth $232,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth $257,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth $277,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UGL opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63. ProShares Ultra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.63.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

