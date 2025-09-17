Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June $RSJN

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:RSJN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSJN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. Novem Group purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 73.9% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 90,676 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 36.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $33.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and a P/E ratio of 19.97.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Equal Weight Buffer ETF – June (RSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to match the price return of RSP ETF up to a predetermined upside cap while providing a buffer against the first 10% losses over a one-year period. RSJN was launched on Jun 21, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

