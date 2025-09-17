Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 179.0% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 50,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

