Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,460,000 after buying an additional 5,295,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

