Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Invitation Home by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Invitation Home by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

