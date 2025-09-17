Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 177 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Battery Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $188.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.