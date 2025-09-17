Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 191 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 205,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,502,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.72. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $154.00 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

