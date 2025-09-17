Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 454 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 1,817,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,423,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 132.4% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,168,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,512,000 after purchasing an additional 665,477 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 995,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,522 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 960,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $144.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

