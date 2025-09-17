Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Buys 483 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Line Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.0% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $202.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

