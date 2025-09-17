Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Cuts Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of KD stock opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.43. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KD. Wall Street Zen cut Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyndryl has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

