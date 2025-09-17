Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 63.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 127.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,480,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,314,000 after buying an additional 2,514,517 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 7,602.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 396,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,714,000 after buying an additional 391,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,377,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1,594.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 207,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after buying an additional 195,397 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.7%

STZ stock opened at $134.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $133.84 and a 1-year high of $261.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -170.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,022. The trade was a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

