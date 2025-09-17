Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 36.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,990.20. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,807,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,764.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,366 shares of company stock worth $7,352,963 in the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.93. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $315.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Baird R W upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

