Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 108.0% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 185.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 421.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $181.50 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.26.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.69.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.29 per share, with a total value of $34,884.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,324.49. The trade was a 0.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,428 shares of company stock valued at $387,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

