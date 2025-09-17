Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 22,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $463.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $465.05. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

