Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,816,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,494,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,365,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,028,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,895,000 after purchasing an additional 968,658 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

