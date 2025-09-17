Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.26.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

