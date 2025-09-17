Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $161,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF $ILCB

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

ILCB opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its 200-day moving average is $82.51. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $91.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.