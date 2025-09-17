Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stake in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Docusign by 738.2% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Docusign by 54.3% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 56,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $618,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 84,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Docusign by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 387,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

Docusign Stock Up 0.2%

Docusign stock opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.23.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The firm had revenue of $800.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

View Our Latest Report on DOCU

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $28,897.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,006.30. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,861. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.