Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 74.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CPT opened at $107.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 293.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CPT. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

