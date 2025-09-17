Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Nepc LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after buying an additional 658,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after buying an additional 185,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 135,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after buying an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

