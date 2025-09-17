Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 2,352 Shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,175,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,762 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,005,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,636,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,286,000 after acquiring an additional 643,199 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,261,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,739,000 after acquiring an additional 459,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,120,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,896,000 after acquiring an additional 406,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGMS opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.37. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1371 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

