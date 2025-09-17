Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases 50 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,400 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $3,153,172.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,507,156.57. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total value of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,203.50. This trade represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,783 shares of company stock valued at $18,710,798. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $778.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $668.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.67. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.44 and a 52 week high of $785.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $710.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

