Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF $GPIX

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,843,000.

Get Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $51.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.