Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.71. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $146.99.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

