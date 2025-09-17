Tjeerd Jegen Buys 61,500 Shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 per share, for a total transaction of £148,830.

Tjeerd Jegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

On Tuesday, September 9th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 79,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 per share, for a total transaction of £198,750.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Tjeerd Jegen bought 43,480 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 per share, for a total transaction of £99,134.40.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 22,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 per share, for a total transaction of £51,975.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

BME opened at GBX 246.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.85. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 434.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 281 to GBX 207 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 456 to GBX 361 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 250 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 380.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BME

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.