Tjeerd Jegen Buys 61,500 Shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 61,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 per share, for a total transaction of £148,830.
Tjeerd Jegen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 9th, Tjeerd Jegen bought 79,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 per share, for a total transaction of £198,750.
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Tjeerd Jegen bought 43,480 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 228 per share, for a total transaction of £99,134.40.
- On Wednesday, September 3rd, Tjeerd Jegen purchased 22,500 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 per share, for a total transaction of £51,975.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
BME opened at GBX 246.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 274.85. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 216.40 and a 1-year high of GBX 434.30.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
