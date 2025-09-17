Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 82,300 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 15th total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toho Gas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:THOGF opened at C$25.75 on Wednesday. Toho Gas has a twelve month low of C$25.75 and a twelve month high of C$25.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.75.

About Toho Gas

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, LPG/other energy, electric power, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

