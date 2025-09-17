Token Cat Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Token Cat Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Token Cat Stock Up 5.7%

TC opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Token Cat has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.32.

About Token Cat

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

