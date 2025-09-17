Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 391,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTTF opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Toyo Tire has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Get Toyo Tire alerts:

About Toyo Tire

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.