Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Update

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 391,100 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOTTF opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. Toyo Tire has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $23.39.
About Toyo Tire
