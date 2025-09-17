Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TSLQ)

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 11,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 124% compared to the average daily volume of 5,054 call options.

Shares of TSLQ stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 3.46. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 309,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.38% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

