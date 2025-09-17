TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of TACT opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.06. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

About TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 68.3% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 64,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 414,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

