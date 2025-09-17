TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of TMDX opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $169.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.49%.The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

