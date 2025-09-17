Treatt (LON:TET) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average on Analyst Downgrade

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group downgraded the stock to a hold rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.53 ($3.67) and traded as low as GBX 263.98 ($3.60). Jefferies Financial Group now has a GBX 260 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 350. Treatt shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 1,214,898 shares traded.

TET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Treatt from GBX 440 to GBX 250 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Treatt from GBX 200 to GBX 260 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Treatt has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 256.67.

Get Treatt alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Treatt

Treatt Stock Up 0.2%

Treatt Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of £155.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,442.20 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 229.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 268.53.

(Get Free Report)

We are a trusted ingredients manufacturer and solutions provider to the global flavour, fragrance and consumer goods markets from our bases in the UK, the US and China. We take pride in developing the ingredient solutions of the future and are supported by a global operational infrastructure that delivers results.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.