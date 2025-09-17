TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on THS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.
Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $877.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $43.84.
TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.
