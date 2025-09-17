TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on THS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 320.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 50.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 719.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 101.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THS opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $877.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

