TrueWealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $234.05 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

