Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $348.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.20.

Get American Express alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXP

American Express Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:AXP opened at $327.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $332.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total transaction of $15,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,191.50. This trade represents a 82.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,425,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $14,808,730,000 after purchasing an additional 581,369 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Express by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,025,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,849,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $1,897,335,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $1,454,667,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.