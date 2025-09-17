Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Chemours (NYSE:CC) Stock Price

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of CC opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. Chemours has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. Chemours had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 35.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemours has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Denise Dignam purchased 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $49,060.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 191,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,044.76. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 12.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Chemours by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 510,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chemours by 18.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

