Trust Co of the South Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Trust Co of the South cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,749 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $99,072,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,975,304 shares of company stock worth $665,001,763 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $174.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.11 and its 200-day moving average is $142.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

