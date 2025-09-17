U.S. Bancorp $USB Stock Holdings Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 213,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 337,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.7%

USB opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.