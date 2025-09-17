U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 35,191 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 228.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $167,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 114,088 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,770.64. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $60,104.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,546.88. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $581,406. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $101.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.05%.The company had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.60%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

