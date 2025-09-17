UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FICO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,101.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,552.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,468.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,723.71. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,300.00 and a 1 year high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $536.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

