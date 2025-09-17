UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at UBS Group from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. CLSA began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.24.

NASDAQ MU opened at $158.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.16. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,446 shares of company stock valued at $33,055,075. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,336.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,556,000. Finally, Sphera Management Technology Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

