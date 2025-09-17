UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AR. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 price objective on Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of AR stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.63. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $44.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 386,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 1,245,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

