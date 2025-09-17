UBS Group Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target to $39.00

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.
National Beverage Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of FIZZ opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.72. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 15.45%.The business had revenue of $330.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million.
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
