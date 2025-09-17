UBS Group Lowers National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Price Target to $39.00

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $40.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

National Beverage Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FIZZ opened at $38.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.72. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 15.45%.The business had revenue of $330.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

About National Beverage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,053 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $7,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,801,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,391,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in National Beverage by 29.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Beverage by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.