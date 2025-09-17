Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $251.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

NYSE UNP opened at $216.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 150,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 117,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

