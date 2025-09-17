United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.1250.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,357 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 54,150 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

