United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.1250.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.
United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.
