United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Stake Boosted by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of United Natural Foods worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $24,171,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,433,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after purchasing an additional 415,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 428.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 270,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 219,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $4,571,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 target price on United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

